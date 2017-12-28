Activist hedge fund TCI set to end year up 29 percent - letter

LONDON (Reuters) - British activist TCI Fund Management’s main hedge fund is set to end the year up 29 percent despite a very public battle with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), a letter to investors, shared with Reuters, showed.

Christopher Hohn’s $17.5 billion hedge fund, which owns 5 percent of LSE shares, was up 28.6 percent in the year to Dec. 15, according to the most recent communication to investors.

LSE shares rose 1.9 percent between November, when TCI launched a campaign calling for CEO Xavier Rolet to stay on until 2021 and for chairman Donald Brydon to resign, and Dec. 15.

TCI lost a vote on a resolution to ditch Brydon over the handling of Rolet’s departure on Dec. 19. Shares have since fallen slightly by 1.4 percent.

Hohn’s hedge fund also invests in German carmaker Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA), all of whose shares rose significantly this year, said a source close to the firm.

TCI had this year pushed for Safran to significantly cut its price to buy Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA). Zodiac accepted a 15 percent lower bid in May.

The hedge fund firm was founded by Hohn in 2003.