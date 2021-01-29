PM Johnson's spokesman: We won't look the other way when it comes to Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not look the other way when it comes to the people of Hong Kong, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday after China decided to stop recognising special British passports offered to residents of the former colony.

“We’ve been clear that we will not look the other way when it comes to Hong Kong,” the spokesman said.

“People with British National Overseas BN(O) status now have a choice to come and live and work and study in the UK, and it remains the case that the BN(O)s and their families can use documentation, other than BN(O) passports to travel and enter the UK.”