Hungary to leave rates unchanged, hardly any tightening on horizon: Reuters poll

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will keep interest rates unchanged next Tuesday according to a Reuters poll which foresees hardly any tightening in monetary policy through to end of 2021 as inflation stabilises.

All 20 analysts surveyed between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 said the base rate would remain at 0.9% while all 15 who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would stay at minus 0.05% at the Dec. 17 policy meeting.

The poll sees the base rate inching up to 0.95% by the end of 2021 while the overnight deposit rate is expected to rise 15 basis points to 0.1% by the end of the same year.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will unveil key economic forecasts from its quarterly inflation report next week but is not set to make any major policy changes, according to the poll.

Headline inflation rose to 3.4% in November while core inflation held steady at the top of the NBH’s 2% to 4% target range. The bank’s preferred measure of lasting price trends, tax-adjusted core inflation, ticked down to 3.6%.

“Recent developments are still favouring the NBH’s ‘wait-and-see’ stance so we don’t expect any change in the monetary policy setup,” said economist Peter Virovacz at ING.

“Sooner or later, Hungarian economic activity will slow down. In line with this, inflation is expected to approach the 3% target without any change in the monetary policy setup.”

The NBH maintained its accommodative policy stance last month and reiterated its view that dampening European economic activity would keep a lid on domestic price pressures. [nL8N27Z1MQ]

Analysts expect the headline inflation rate to be 3.3% next year before dropping to 3.2% in 2021 and hitting the 3% mid-point of the central bank’s target range by 2022.

Economic growth is projected to slow sharply to 3.3% in 2020 from nearly 5% this year and to 3% by 2021. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has already flagged a new round of tax cuts next year to counter the European slowdown.

Marek Drimal, an analyst at Societe Generale, said the central bank may respond to the looming economic weakness by boosting interbank market liquidity and expanding its corporate bond purchase scheme launched in July.

The NBH warned last month that its programme to provide cheap long-term funding to companies may be exhausted by the start of next year due to strong demand.