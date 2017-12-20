IMF's Lagarde sees Brexit weighing on UK economy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy is feeling the impact of last year’s decision by voters to leave the European Union and the government’s resolution to press ahead with Brexit, Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

“These two decisions are already having an impact in the economy even though the UK is not expected to leave the EU until 2019,” Lagarde said at the publication of an annual report by the Fund on the British economy.

She said firms were delaying investment until they have greater clarity about future trade rules and she urged Britain and the EU to reach a deal soon on transitional arrangements for March 2019.

The IMF said Britain’s economy was set to grow by around 1.5 percent in 2018, in line with its previous forecast, after growth of 1.6 percent in 2017, slower than in many other advanced economies. The forecast for 2018 was based on the assumption that Brexit negotiations continue to make progress.