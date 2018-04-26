Indonesia central bank to hold news conference on rupiah at 0930 GMT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said it will hold a news conference on the development of the rupiah currency at 0930 GMT Thursday.
Governor Agus Martowardojo is due to speak at the news conference.
The rupiah has lost nearly 5 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since late January as a broad rally in the greenback has triggered capital outflows. The central bank has tried to mitigate the risks by buying sovereign bonds and selling foreign currencies.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill