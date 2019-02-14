Vivendi to buy initial 20 percent stake in TV arm of Indonesia's MNC: MNC executive

JAKARTA (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi will finalise the purchase of an initial 20 percent stake in the television subscription arm of Indonesia’s Media Nusantara Citra (MNC) in March, a senior MNC executive said on Thursday.
David Fernando Audy, president director of MNC, also told reporters that Vivendi planned to eventually buy a 50 percent stake in PT MNC Vision Networks worth up to $500 million.
The television arm also has plans for an initial public offering this year, he said.
MNC is the holding company of Indonesian media mogul, Harry Tanoesoedibjo.
