UK insurer LV= says reviewing strategic options

June 15 (Reuters) - British insurer LV= said on Monday it is reviewing its strategic options, following media reports that it is considering a sale of all its businesses.

LV= sold its general insurance operations to Allianz last year. Sky News and Bloomberg reported last week that it was now looking at a possible sale of its remaining life insurance and pensions operations.

The company said on Monday that it was considering a number of options, some of which “may involve a transaction with a third party”. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)