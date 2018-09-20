FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain preparing to set up internet regulator - Buzzfeed

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The UK government is working on plans to set up an internet regulator, Buzzfeed News reported on Thursday.

The regulator would, if established, hold technology companies accountable for content published on their websites and sanction sites if they failed to take down illegal material and hate speech within hours, the report bzfd.it/2NWJZfq said.

Buzzfeed said it had obtained details of the proposals, which would be put out for consultation later in the year. It did not say where it got proposals from. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

