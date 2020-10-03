Iran grants furlough to jailed French-Iranian academic: lawyer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has temporarily released French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who has been in jail over security breaches, and she will have to wear an ankle bracelet while on furlough, her lawyer said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Fariba Adelkhah has come out (of prison) on leave with an electronic ankle bracelet,” Saeid Dehghan said in a tweet, without giving other details of the furlough.