FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Saturday to retaliate for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and said his nuclear work would continue.

Khamenei made the comment on his Twitter feed, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near the Iranian capital.