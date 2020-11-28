Qatar condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist - statement

FILE PHOTO: Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani condemned the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a phone call on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Jawad Zarif, a ministry statement said.

Al-Thani extended Qatar’s condolences to the government and the people of Iran and called for self-restraint following Friday’s killing, which Iran’s president has blamed on Israel, the statement said.