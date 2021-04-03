France calls on Iran to be constructive in nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on Iran to show a constructive stance in indirect talks to be held with the United States in Vienna next week as part of broader efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Following a call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that he had asked Iran to refrain from further violations of current nuclear commitments to aid discussions.

“I encouraged Iran to be constructive in the discussions that are set to take place,” Le Drian said. “They are meant to help identify in the coming weeks the steps that will be needed in order to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal.”