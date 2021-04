U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House sees indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as potentially constructive but is clear-eyed about the diplomacy and doesn’t currently expect direct talks will take place, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.