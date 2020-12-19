Iraq devalues dinar as oil prices squeeze revenues

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchange to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low petroleum prices, the bank said on Saturday.

Iraq depends on oil revenue for 95 percent of its income. The last time it devalued was in December 2015 when it raised the sale price of U.S. dollars to 1,182 dinars from a previous 1,166.