Commodities

Iraq expects oil prices to reach $80/bbl - state news agency

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIILE PHOTO: A view shows the Iraq's Majnoon oilfield near Basra, Iraq, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi expects oil prices to reach $80 per barrel, the country’s state news agency reported on Sunday, citing an oil ministry spokesman.

The spokesperson, Asim Jihad, did not give a timeframe for the increase he predicted.

Crude prices have been on the rise over the past weeks, settling over $70/barrel on Friday, amid expectations of limited growth in U.S. oil output this year.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens

