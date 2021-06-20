Iraq expects oil prices to reach $80/bbl - state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraqi expects oil prices to reach $80 per barrel, the country’s state news agency reported on Sunday, citing an oil ministry spokesman.
The spokesperson, Asim Jihad, did not give a timeframe for the increase he predicted.
Crude prices have been on the rise over the past weeks, settling over $70/barrel on Friday, amid expectations of limited growth in U.S. oil output this year.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens
