Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Iraq halts operations at small oil refinery after rocket attack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIKRIT, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq has shut down operations at a small refinery in the north after two rockets hit a fuel storage tank and caused a fire earlier on Sunday, two refinery officials said.

Officials said halting operations at the Siniya refinery, which has a 30,000 barrel-per-day refining capacity, came after fire spread to a nearby pipeline network.

Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan in Tikrit; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up