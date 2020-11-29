Rocket hits small oil refinery in Iraq's north, no casualties - officials

TIKRIT, IRAQ - (Reuters) - A rocket hit a small oil refinery in northern Iraq on Sunday, causing fire and minor damage, two refinery officials said.

Firefighters are still trying to contain the fires, refinery and local officials said, which broke out after the rocket hit a fuel storage depot inside the Siniya refinery.

There were no reports of casualties at the refinery, which is near Iraq’s largest oil refinery of Baiji in the Northern Salahuddin province.