Israeli cabinet approves Bahrain accord, parliament vote pending

FILE PHOTO: The national flags of Bahrain, Israel and America, flutter in near the Israeli flag carrier El Al plane that will fly an Israeli delegation, accompanied by U.S. aides, to Bahrain to formalise relations and broaden Gulf cooperation, at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Sunday approved Israel’s normalisation accord with Bahrain, which now awaits parliamentary ratification, a cabinet statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by Netanyahu’s cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.

Bahrain’s cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19.

An Israeli parliamentary spokesman said a date had yet to be set for a plenum vote on the accord with Bahrain. Israel and the UAE ratified their bilateral accord earlier this month.