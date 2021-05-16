Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed Rashid al-Zayani speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf state’s tourism minister said on Sunday.

Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and tourism professionals hosted by Dubai.

Israel’s Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen was scheduled to participate in the conference but disappeared from the schedule at the last minute.

Bahrain is one of the Arab countries that signed a normalisation deal with Israel last year.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Clarke

