UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks on Downing Street, in London, Britain May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians must end as he arrived for talks following the worst outbreak of fighting in years.

“I will meet with both senior leaders here and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on how to make the recent ceasefire lasts,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We must end the cycle of violence and make progress towards a lasting peace.”