Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

Palestinians gather as rescuers search for victims at the site of a destroyed house in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, on May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza on Saturday to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.

The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.

A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said.