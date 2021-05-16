Netanyahu says "will take time" before Gaza fighting ends

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with Israeli border police following violence in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021. Yuval Chen/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza militants was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to retore calm.

“Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech. “We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel’s citizens. It will take time.”