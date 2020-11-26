Israel's El Al Airlines to fly thrice weekly to Seychelles

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines will start operating three weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dec. 9, it said on Thursday, after Israeli authorities deemed the archipelago a reduced coronavirus risk.
Subject to regulatory approvals, El Al plans to operate the flights from Ben Gurion Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return flights from Victoria-Seychelles Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the flag carrier said.
Flights will be on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, it said.
Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton
