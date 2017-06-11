FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 2 months

Italy's 5-Star Movement seen failing in local vote: exit polls

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement looked set to fall short in local elections across Italy on Sunday, failing to make the run-off ballot in the seven major cities up for grabs, exit polls on state broadcaster RAI said.

5-Star is running neck-and-neck with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party in opinion polls nationally, but Sunday's vote showed that it was struggling to make gains at a local level.

The RAI polls saw 5-Star candidates coming third or fourth in Parma, Verona, Genoa, Palermo, L'Aquila, Catanzaro and Taranto. The centre-right and centre-left looked set to dispute many of these battles at a June 25 second round vote.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

