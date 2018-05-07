FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
News Maps
May 7, 2018 / 1:46 PM / in an hour

Italy's League, 5-Star say July 8 best date for repeat election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy should hold a repeat election on July 8 if no last-minute deal can be reached to form a new government following an inconclusive vote two months ago, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League said on Monday.

League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio proposed the date after a face-to-face meeting in parliament, as President Sergio Mattarella holds a final round of consultations to try to broker a political deal between the parties.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.