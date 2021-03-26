Ouattara confidante Patrick Achi named Ivory Coast PM

Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, speaks during the announcement of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named his close confidante Patrick Achi as prime minister on Friday, following the death of the West African nation’s second premier in less than eight months.

Achi, Ouattara’s former chief of staff, has served as interim prime minister since Hamed Bakayoko, 56, was hospitalised earlier this month with cancer. He died on March 10.