Ouattara confidante Patrick Achi named Ivory Coast PM

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named his close confidante Patrick Achi as prime minister on Friday, following the death of the West African nation’s second premier in less than eight months.
Achi, Ouattara’s former chief of staff, has served as interim prime minister since Hamed Bakayoko, 56, was hospitalised earlier this month with cancer. He died on March 10.
