UK's Wetherspoon to reopen outdoor dining at 394 pubs in April

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on a window of a closed Wetherspoon pub in London, Britain, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Britain’s JD Wetherspoon said on Thursday it would reopen patios, beer and roof-top gardens at 394 of its pubs in England from April 12, as the United Kingdom navigates a way out of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The government said last month hospitality venues will reopen for outdoor purposes only from April 12, while following physical distancing protocols under its four-stage easing of the third lockdown.