Japan finance minister Aso makes rare comment vs dollar's 'single-handed' rises

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the dollar’s single-handed rises against other currencies were likely driven by investors’ anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, which has triggered an inflow of funds into dollars from riskier assets.

“Everyone is buying dollars. That’s leading to declines in other currencies. Stocks and bond prices are both falling, which is something that has not happened before,” Aso told parliament.

“It’s probably investors’ anxiety” over the pandemic, Aso said, in explaining what was behind investors’ hoarding of cash particularly in dollars.