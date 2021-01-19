Britain's JD Wetherspoon plans cash call for second time in less than 10 months

FILE PHOTO: A Wetherspoon's logo is seen at a pub in central London, Britain January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pub operator JD Wetherspoon said on Tuesday it expected to raise 92.1 million-93.7 million pounds ($125.4 million-$127.6 million) through a share placing and estimated cash burn of 4.1 million pounds a week, with England under a third coronavirus lockdown.

The British company, which raised 141 million pounds in April during the peak of an initial round of virus-related curbs, said it would place 8.4 million new shares to be priced between 11 pounds and 11.20 pounds a piece. Shares closed at 11.8 pounds on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7343 pounds)