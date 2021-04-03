Factbox-International reaction to security developments in Jordan

(Reuters) - Jordanian King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein was told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability,” the military said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Prince Hamza (R) and his wife Princess Noor attend official celebrations of the 10th anniversary of King Abdullah's accession to the throne, in Amman June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

In a statement published on the state news agency, it said this was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.

Here are responses from different countries and groups:

UNITED STATES

“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an email.

SAUDI ARABIA

“The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” said a statement from the Saudi royal court.

EGYPT

Egypt voiced its support for Jordan’s King Abdullah and his efforts “to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom against any attempts to undermine it,” Egypt’s presidency spokesman wrote on Facebook.

BAHRAIN

“His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed full support to the decisions and measures taken by HM King Abdulla II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan to maintain his country’s security and stability and defuse all disruptive attempts,” state news agency BNA reported.

GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL

Gulf Cooperation Council “affirmed the full support of the Cooperation Council for all decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, to preserve the security and stability of brotherly Jordan, wishing brotherly Jordan continued security and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness, the faithful Crown Prince,” Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said in a statement on GCC’s website.

LEBANON

“Jordan’s security and safety is a fundamental basis for the security and safety of the Arab world,” Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri said on Twitter. “All the solidarity with the Jordanian leadership and King Abdullah in defending the gains of the Jordanian people, protecting their stability, and refusing interference in their affairs.”

KUWAIT

Kuwait’s foreign ministry expressed “its support to all the measures taken by Jordan’s King Abdullah and his Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom,” adding that “the security and stability of the kingdom are that of Kuwait.”

IRAQ

“The Iraqi government affirms that it stands with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in any steps taken to preserve the security and stability of the country and take care of the interests of the brotherly people of Jordan, in a way that boosts their presence, by relying on measures that aims to extend the respect of the state,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.