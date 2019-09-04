Kainos cautious about public-sector spending in run-up to Brexit

(Reuters) - Digital services company Kainos Group (KNOS.L) said on Wednesday it was cautious about public-sector spending in Britain, with the course of Brexit unresolved and possible outcomes including a turbulent “no-deal” exit.

Kainos, which calls itself a key supplier in the UK government’s digital transformation programme, said it expects results for the year ending March 31 to be in line with current market expectations.

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the European Union without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.