Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways expects its passenger business to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2024, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The carrier, whose joint venture with Air France KLM is set to expire this September, will boost its cargo business to help blunt the impact of the drop in demand for travel by passengers, CEO Allan Kilavuka told Reuters.