Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge addresses a news conference at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2019. REUTERS//File Photo/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya central bank governor said on Tuesday he expected a new International Monetary Fund financing programme to be approved next week.

In mid-February, the fund said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya on a three-year $2.4 billion financing package, the fund said on Monday.