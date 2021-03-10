Kenya does not plan to go beyond the G20's debt suspension initiative

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will not be seeking further debt relief apart from what it has already secured through the G20’s debt suspension initiative, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.
The East African nation may return to international capital markets, if it does not secure enough cheap loans from financiers like the World Bank, and to manage its liabilities in a more sustainable manner, Harun Sirima, the head of public debt office, told reporters.
Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
