Kenya has to raise its debt ceiling, finance ministry says

Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani speaks during a Reuters interview in his office, in Nairobi, Kenya May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jackson Njehia

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has to raise its debt ceiling of 9.0 trillion shillings ($82.30 billion) to accommodate fiscal deficits for upcoming financial years, the finance ministry said.

The East African nation is considering using private placements, diaspora bonds, Islamic bonds (sukuks) and green sovereign bonds to raise funds externally in the medium term, the ministry said in a document to parliament seen by Reuters on Friday.

The economy is expected to grow by 7.0% this year as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis, the document added, raising the forecast from an initial 6.4%.

($1 = 109.3500 Kenyan shillings)