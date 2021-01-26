Kenya to cut fiscal deficit in 2021/22 to 7.5% of GDP, Treasury says

A worker carries a bale of imported second-hand clothes past displayed apparel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Gikomba market in Nairobi, Kenya September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will reduce its budget deficit to 7.5% of GDP in the 2021/22 (July-June) financial year, from 9.0% this fiscal year, the finance ministry said in a draft budget policy statement.

Economic growth is expected to rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump, expanding by 6.4% in 2021 from an estimated 0.6% last year, the Treasury said in the document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.