Kenya's remittance inflows in March up 27% yr/yr -central bank

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Remittance inflows into Kenya in March were up 27% year on year to $290.8 million, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Along with farm exports and tourism, the funds are a key source of foreign exchange and are tracked by traders.
In 2020, remittances rose nearly 11% to $3.09 billion, supported by technological innovations that helped people overcome the economic struggles brought on by the coronavirus crisis to send more money home.
Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely
