Kenya's Equity Group Holdings says launches $684 million loan facility for SMEs

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said on Wednesday it had launched a lending facility worth 75 billion Kenyan shillings ($684.62 million) targeting small and medium enterprises to help jumpsart them after the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic.
“For the SMEs that have been out out of business for a year, working capital has been depleted,” CEO James Mwangi said at a news conference in the capital Nairobi.
($1 = 109.5500 Kenyan shillings)
