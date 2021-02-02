Farm inflows help to support the Kenyan shilling

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling was stable on Tuesday, with dollar inflows from agricultural exports easily meeting the available demand from importers, traders said.

Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

At 0718 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.05/25 to the dollar, unchanged from Monday’s close.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES: