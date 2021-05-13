Kenyan shilling eases due to energy, manufacturing sector demand

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday due to increased dollar demand from fuel and manufacturing companies, traders said.

A teller serves a client with Kenya shilling notes at the cashier's booth of a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.05/107.25 to the dollar down from Wednesday’s close of 106.95/107.15.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES: