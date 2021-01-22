Kenyan shilling inches down as dollar demand ticks up

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling edged down on Friday as energy importers tested the market ahead of the end of the month when they require hard currency to meet their obligations.

A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

At 0740 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 109.80/110.00 per dollar, slightly down from Thursday’s closing rate of 109.70/90.

“We are starting to see some uptick in demand from the energy sector,” said a currency trader at a commercial bank.

