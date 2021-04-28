Kenyan shilling stable amid subdued demand for dollars

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable on Wednesday, traders said, on the back of subdued demand for dollars from importers.
At 0718 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.75/107.95, the same level as Tuesday’s close.
