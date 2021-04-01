Kenyan shilling stable; seen firming, helped by remittances

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday, and was expected to gain ground, helped muted importer demand, remittance inflows and commercial banks shedding their long dollar positions, traders said.

Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

At 0656 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.20/40 to the dollar, from Wednesday’s close of 109.25/45.

