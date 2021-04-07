Kenyan shilling strengthens as banks offload dollars

(Fixes day of the week in lead)

Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed 1000 Kenyan shilling bank note(L)near the old note, during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling strengthened further on Wednesday helped by subdued importer demand, remittances and commercial banks offloaded long dollar positions, traders said.

At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.15/35 to the dollar, from Tuesday’s close of 108.50/70.

