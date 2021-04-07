Kenyan shilling strengthens as banks offload dollars

(Fixes day of the week in lead)
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling strengthened further on Wednesday helped by subdued importer demand, remittances and commercial banks offloaded long dollar positions, traders said.
At 0852 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.15/35 to the dollar, from Tuesday’s close of 108.50/70.
Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa
