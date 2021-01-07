Kenyan shilling weakens slightly amid dollar demand from energy sector, importers

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slightly weakened on Thursday amid demand for dollars from the energy sector and general merchandise importers and a lack of inflows from remittances and exports, traders said.

A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

At 0734 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/109.65, compared to Wednesday’s close of 109.40/109.60.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

,................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE-25 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES: