Kenya's shilling stable as market weighs recovery prospects

NAIROBI - The Kenyan shilling held steady on Thursday as market participants assessed the prospects of economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo/File Photo

At 0708 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling 109.50/70 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday’s closing rate.

The East African nation received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, raising hopes that the economy could start benefiting from greater control over the pandemic.

