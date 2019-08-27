August 27, 2019 / 1:28 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Kenya Airways says first-half pretax loss at 8.56 billion shillings vs 3.99 billion shillings last year

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport near Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways posted a pretax loss of 8.56 billion Kenyan shillings ($82.95 million) in first half of 2019, compared with a loss of 3.99 billion shillings in the same period in 2018, it said on Tuesday.

Kenya’s parliament voted in July to renationalise the loss-making airline, which is labouring under a mountain of debt and has had three changes of chief executive in the past five years as it struggles to compete with regional rivals.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Katharine Houreld

