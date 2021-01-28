South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore flags annual earnings jump

Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape Province. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore expects annual earnings to rise by as much as 44%, boosted by strong iron ore prices and a weaker rand-to-dollar exchange rate, it said on Thursday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for 2020 are expected to come in at between 68.07 rand and 73.06 rand, up 34-44% from the previous year.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

The miner said output in 2020 fell 13% to 37 million tonnes while sales declined 5% to 39.7 million tonnes.