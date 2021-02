Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape Province. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African miner Kumba Iron Ore posted on Tuesday a jump of 40% in full-year profit, boosted by strong iron ore prices.

Headline earnings per share for the year ended December 2020 rose to 71.07 rand ($4.86), up from 50.88 rand a year earlier.

($1=14.6171 rand)