Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation: KUNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister submitted his government’s resignation on Sunday in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait’s emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah and asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.

Kuwaitis voted in legislative polls on Saturday, with the Gulf state’s worst economic crisis in decades posing a challenge for the government’s often stormy relationship with a parliament blamed for blocking reforms.